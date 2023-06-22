 Skip to Main Content
FDA rejects Intercept’s NASH drug, prompting a pivot

  Damian Garde

By Damian Garde June 22, 2023

Fatty Liver
Adobe

The Food and Drug Administration rejected Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ investigational treatment for NASH on Thursday, derailing what would have been the first approved medicine for a prevalent liver disease.

The FDA’s rejection made clear that reapplying for approval would require waiting about three years for a large, ongoing clinical trial to conclude, the company said in a statement. Instead, Intercept plans to cease its investments in NASH research, abandoning a field of study whose promise once made it a multibillion-dollar company.

“While this is clearly not the outcome that we have worked toward, I’m proud of the impact that Intercept has made to move the science of NASH forward and bring the field closer to a treatment option,” CEO Jerry Durso said in a statement.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories