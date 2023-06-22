 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Medicare puts out new details for covering the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, as the health system readies for potential approval

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs June 22, 2023

Reprints
a microglia cell inside a brain – medicare coverage from STAT
Biogen and Eisai's medication Leqembi target amyloid plaques in the brain. The FDA may choose to approve the drug by July 6. Adobe

WASHINGTON — The health care system is on the precipice of broad access to a treatment for Alzheimer’s for the first time — and it’s scrambling to figure out how to handle it.

Right now, most people with mild cognitive impairment who would qualify for Eisai and Biogen’s drug Leqembi are in the Medicare program, which has restricted which patients can receive the medication to those who are enrolled in clinical trials. But the floodgates could open if the Food and Drug Administration grants the drug full, traditional approval in the coming weeks.

advertisement

Even a few weeks out from a major decision, many unanswered questions remain.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

CMS proposes new pathway for reimbursing breakthrough devices
CMS proposes new pathway for reimbursing breakthrough devices
Bacterial infection may be ‘key event’ in common but…
Bacterial infection may be ‘key event’ in common but mysterious endometriosis, study says
Patients still have no protection against surprise ambulance bills.…
Patients still have no protection against surprise ambulance bills. And there’s no solution in sight
‘We fail people’: New data on disparities in Medicaid…
‘We fail people’: New data on disparities in Medicaid access to opioid addiction treatment
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular…
Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; states join FTC to stop Amgen…

Recommended Stories