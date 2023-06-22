Legal experts unpacked the pharmaceutical industry's scattershot approach to challenging Medicare's new power to negotiate drug prices.

The strategy behind the pharmaceutical industry’s flurry of lawsuits challenging drug pricing reform

WASHINGTON — The pharmaceutical industry has been filing a lawsuit here, there, and pretty much everywhere.

Drugmakers lost a two-decade long lobbying fight in Congress last summer when Democrats gave Medicare more power to choose what it pays for prescription drugs. Now, they’re taking their battle to the courts.

Merck filed suit in the District of Columbia. Bristol Myers Squibb filed in New Jersey. The Chamber of Commerce filed in Ohio. PhRMA filed in Texas. And there’s no reason to believe the barrage of lawsuits will stop anytime soon.