 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

The strategy behind the pharmaceutical industry’s flurry of lawsuits challenging drug pricing reform

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs June 22, 2023

Reprints
Judge's gavel
Legal experts unpacked the pharmaceutical industry's scattershot approach to challenging Medicare's new power to negotiate drug prices. Adobe

WASHINGTON — The pharmaceutical industry has been filing a lawsuit here, there, and pretty much everywhere.

Drugmakers lost a two-decade long lobbying fight in Congress last summer when Democrats gave Medicare more power to choose what it pays for prescription drugs. Now, they’re taking their battle to the courts.

advertisement

Merck filed suit in the District of Columbia. Bristol Myers Squibb filed in New Jersey. The Chamber of Commerce filed in Ohio. PhRMA filed in Texas. And there’s no reason to believe the barrage of lawsuits will stop anytime soon.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Peter Hotez is not alone: Online harassment of doctors…
Peter Hotez is not alone: Online harassment of doctors is a public health issue
CMS proposes new pathway for reimbursing breakthrough devices
CMS proposes new pathway for reimbursing breakthrough devices
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
‘We fail people’: New data on disparities in Medicaid…
‘We fail people’: New data on disparities in Medicaid access to opioid addiction treatment
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular…
Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; states join FTC to stop Amgen…

Recommended Stories