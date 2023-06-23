Using its Covid know-how, Color Health aims to make cancer screenings convenient

Color Health wants to take away any reason you might have for skipping screenings for cancer.

The Silicon Valley company, which pivoted from cancer genomics to Covid-19 testing on a large and hugely profitable scale, has a new program that incorporates both its roots in cancer testing and its logistical experience from the pandemic. Called, simply, the Cancer Prevention and Screening Program, and built in partnership with the American Cancer Society, the program aims to make it easy to get the appropriate screenings, whether at a clinic or at home.

advertisement

“If we can take away all your excuses for not doing the prevention, can we get you to do the prevention,” said Alicia Zhou, the company’s chief scientific officer. “It’s bringing the care to the patient, instead of bringing the patient to care.”