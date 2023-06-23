 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

EU poised to reject Amylyx’s ALS drug, as the company vows an appeal

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph June 23, 2023

Reprints
European Medicines Agency Suffers Cyber Attack in Amsterdam
Paulo Amorim / VWPics via AP Images

LONDON — European regulators are on the verge of rejecting an ALS drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, all but dooming the medicine’s chances of entering the E.U. market for now.

The negative recommendation issued Friday by a European Medicines Agency committee is not a surprise. Last month, Amylyx said that the agency was headed toward a negative review. But it amounts to a serious blow to the drug, which last year won U.S. and Canadian authorization, and is likely to stoke the debate about whether the medicine is truly effective.

advertisement

“The agency had concerns that the main study did not show convincingly that Albrioza was effective in slowing down the worsening of the disease,” the EMA’s review found. “Data on survival were also not reliable, given the way the data were collected and analyzed.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

OB-GYNs could have solidified abortion as health care after…
OB-GYNs could have solidified abortion as health care after Roe. They missed their chance
Two type 1 diabetes patients now freed from insulin…
Two type 1 diabetes patients now freed from insulin shots with cell therapy, Vertex reports
Two type 1 diabetes patients now freed from insulin…
Two type 1 diabetes patients now freed from insulin shots with cell therapy, Vertex reports
Lilly’s obesity pill cuts 15% of weight at highest…
Lilly’s obesity pill cuts 15% of weight at highest dose in mid-stage trial
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular…
Pharmalittle: FDA approves first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; states join FTC to stop Amgen…

Recommended Stories