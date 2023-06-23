A sign touting Moderna's research and clinical trial sites in the U.K. in the control room of a refurbished power station in London.

At a defunct power station, the U.K. and Moderna celebrate a partnership meant to be an engine for science

LONDON — Back in the 1950s, Battersea Power Station, a towering brick structure on the south bank of the Thames, supplied a fifth of London’s electricity, an economic engine that even powered Buckingham Palace.

The coal-fired plant was decommissioned decades ago. But on Thursday evening, in an art deco, gold-and-glass control room in the recently retrofitted power station — now a multi-use development complete with apartments and a cinema — the U.K. government and the biotech company Moderna celebrated the launch of a 10-year partnership, one they touted as a major economic and health security advance.

If the symbolism wasn’t explicit enough, speakers at the event couldn’t help but make it so.