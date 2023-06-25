ADA says all diabetes patients should be screened for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

SAN DIEGO — The American Diabetes Association said Sunday that all adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes should be screened for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, an increasingly prevalent condition that can lead to serious liver damage.

There are no approved medications for the disease, but among available diabetes drugs, the ADA singled out GLP-1 treatments as an option doctors could consider, according to recommendations published during the annual ADA conference.

GLP-1 treatments, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, are a class of drugs that have grown widely popular for their efficacy not only in lowering blood sugar, but also cutting weight. Drugmakers have started to study them in liver disease, and while some trials have shown they may offer some benefits, they haven’t yet been shown to improve harmful liver scarring.