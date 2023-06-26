 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Health Tech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

U.K. agency declines to recommend Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph June 26, 2023

Reprints
Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis – pharmaceutical coverage from STAT
Darron Cummings/AP

LONDON — A U.K. government agency on Tuesday said that it won’t recommend Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro — part of a new class of medications that help patients lose weight — for people with type 2 diabetes without additional evidence.

Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide, has U.S. approval for type 2 diabetes and is expected to win the regulatory green light for obesity later this year. It is one of several medications, along with Wegovy and Ozempic from Novo Nordisk, that have shown dramatic weight loss results, creating a surge in demand and blockbuster sales expectations.

advertisement

But in draft guidance, the U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which assesses the cost-effectiveness of medications, said it had asked Lilly for more data “to address the uncertainties in the clinical evidence, when compared to all relevant alternative treatments.” NICE recommendations are used by the National Health Service to determine whether to provide certain medications.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Pharmalittle: Lilly drug shows biggest weight loss yet in…
Pharmalittle: Lilly drug shows biggest weight loss yet in mid-stage trial; Biogen shareholders elect director’s romantic…
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend…
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend $100 a month for Ozempic, other weight…
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Protesters slam health insurance lobby for Medicare Advantage coverage…
Protesters slam health insurance lobby for Medicare Advantage coverage restrictions
FDA issues warning to wholesaler sued by Gilead and…
FDA issues warning to wholesaler sued by Gilead and J&J for distributing counterfeit medicines
After late start, Eli Lilly has the momentum in…
After late start, Eli Lilly has the momentum in battle for $30 billion weight loss market

Recommended Stories