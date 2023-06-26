 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Health Tech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

Ozempic 3.0? Lilly’s ‘triple-G’ drug shows biggest weight loss yet in mid-stage trial

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen June 26, 2023

Reprints
Eli Lilly headquarters
Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP

SAN DIEGO — Ozempic and Wegovy became weight loss sensations by targeting a single hormone, leading people to lose as much as 15% of their weight. But that wasn’t enough — soon there was Mounjaro, which targets two hormones, leading to 21% weight loss.

Now, Eli Lilly has new results showing that an experimental drug that targets three hormones led to 24.2% weight loss in a mid-stage trial, the greatest amount seen yet with an obesity drug.

advertisement

The results were in patients who took the highest dose of the drug, called retatrutide, and match the high end of the 22%-24% estimate Lilly gave in an investor call last year. If the weekly injectable drug succeeds in larger Phase 3 trials, it could propel Lilly ahead of competitors in the heated race to supply the most effective obesity treatments.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

After late start, Eli Lilly has the momentum in…
After late start, Eli Lilly has the momentum in battle for $30 billion weight loss market
Pharmalittle: Lilly drug shows biggest weight loss yet in…
Pharmalittle: Lilly drug shows biggest weight loss yet in mid-stage trial; Biogen shareholders elect director’s romantic…
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend…
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend $100 a month for Ozempic, other weight…
Protesters slam health insurance lobby for Medicare Advantage coverage…
Protesters slam health insurance lobby for Medicare Advantage coverage restrictions
FDA issues warning to wholesaler sued by Gilead and…
FDA issues warning to wholesaler sued by Gilead and J&J for distributing counterfeit medicines
After late start, Eli Lilly has the momentum in…
After late start, Eli Lilly has the momentum in battle for $30 billion weight loss market

Recommended Stories