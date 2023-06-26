UnitedHealth wins $3.3 billion takeover of home health giant Amedisys

Home health and hospice chain Amedisys has chosen a new corporate owner.

Amedisys and UnitedHealth Group’s Optum agreed to a deal Monday in which UnitedHealth will pay $101 per share in cash for Amedisys, totaling $3.3 billion. UnitedHealth’s latest offer is $1 per share higher than what it proposed in its unsolicited buyout offer a few weeks ago.

Option Care Health, a company that delivers intravenous medicines and mails health care supplies to people’s homes, originally offered to acquire Amedisys in May in an all-stock deal. However, the attractiveness of that deal deteriorated after Option Care’s stock price plummeted soon after the company made its bid.