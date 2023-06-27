 Skip to Main Content
Protesters slam health insurance lobby for Medicare Advantage coverage restrictions

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson June 27, 2023

Protestors outside America's Health Insurance Plans headquarters. Courtesy People's Action

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of activists rallied today outside of the headquarters of the country’s largest health insurance lobbying group to protest against restrictions to coverage in private Medicare plans.

The protesters were crammed into an already busy part of the city. A 10-minute walk from the Capitol building and a block off the National Mall, the headquarters for America’s Health Insurance Plans is located in a part of Washington that is crowded with tourists during the summer. The protesters, organized by a group called People’s Action, left messages on the sidewalk in chalk that included “You make us sick,” and “for-profit health ‘care’ killed my mom.”

People’s Action has worked with high-profile progressive lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), to push for lower drug prices and Medicare for All.

