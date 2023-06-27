STAT unveils a new look, and color. Our executive editor explains why

Dear Readers,

Today is an important day in the history of STAT: We have refreshed the look of our homepage and adjusted the teal color that has been synonymous with STAT since we launched nearly eight years ago.

At a first glance, you may not recognize what’s different. That’s by design. We don’t want you to be jolted. But we hope you’ll feel somehow reinvigorated by changes that are intended to make our journalism even more accessible.

First the teal. We’re not losing our brand color, but tweaking it to a darker shade. STAT has evolved over the years from a startup to an established media company, and it’s important that our branding reflects that. The new teal conveys the kind of authority that STAT has become known for. There’s also a practical advantage: The darker shade will ensure any users with low vision or color blindness are better able to access our content.

We also had outgrown our homepage, which a large proportion of STAT readers visit every day. With the refresh, we showcase more of our authoritative, provocative reporting, but also more of what we do at STAT beyond that — from events to opinion essays to newsletters to multimedia.

“The goal of the redesign was to create a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic that emulates the quality of our journalism and the rigor of the STAT brand,” explained Jen Keefe, STAT’s director of design and visual strategy. “Using a minimalistic design style, ample white space, and clear visual hierarchy, that clean, polished look is achieved while also providing an appealing and enjoyable experience for our readers.”

We are so passionate about how we package our journalism because we care so much about it.

Thank you for reading STAT.

Rick Berke

Co-founder & Executive Editor