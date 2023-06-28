‘It’s like Groundhog Day’: The cancer drug shortage isn’t new — and neither are the solutions

A young girl, maybe 5 or 6 years old, had come into Yoram Unguru’s clinic with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common of all childhood cancers. One of the drugs needed for treatment was methotrexate. The only problem was that the drug was in short supply.

“Oftentimes we can cure kids of their disease, but we can’t do that without the drugs,” said Unguru, a pediatric hematologist oncologist at Children’s Hospital at Sinai in Baltimore and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. “It’s just so, so maddening.”

Methotrexate isn’t the only essential chemotherapy clinicians are having a hard time getting their hands on right now. Two other key chemotherapies, cisplatin and carboplatin, which are also generic injectable drugs, have been in shortage for the last few months. But Unguru didn’t see this particular patient recently or even in the last year. He saw her over a decade ago, when the country was facing a different methotrexate shortage back in 2012.