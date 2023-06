Trump demands the U.S. pay no more for drugs than other countries … again

WASHINGTON — Former President Trump is back to campaigning for tying Medicare drug prices to lower prices abroad.

In Trump fashion, he claimed in a video announcement this month that he is the “only president in modern times” to take on the drug industry — and dinged President Biden directly.

advertisement

“Biden canceled my tough-on-pharma policies the moment he had a chance,” Trump said.