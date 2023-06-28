 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Adam's Take
STAT+

Moonlake’s less-than-transparent data disclosures produced a cash windfall. Risks remain

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein June 28, 2023

Reprints
Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

For two days starting on Sunday, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics happily crunched numbers and shared results from a mid-stage clinical trial that depicted its experimental antibody in the most flattering terms possible.

The drug, called sonelokimab, was “changing the game” for the treatment of a debilitating skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa, or HS, said Moonlake CEO Jorge Santos da Silva, on a call for investors and analysts. The drug’s benefit for patients placed it “at the top of the heap,” he added.

advertisement

For other, equally important data from the same study that did not fit Moonlake’s home-run narrative, the company took a DIY approach. Curious about how sonelokimab performed against a treatment that’s already approved for HS? Pull out a calculator and do the math yourself. How badly did a higher dose of the drug underperform a lower dose? Take a guess.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

It’s past time to address the problem of indoor…
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor air quality. A new technology can help
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend…
STAT-Harris Poll: Nearly half of U.S. adults would spend $100 a month for Ozempic, other weight…
The Canada wildfires are exposing the harmful effects —…
The Canada wildfires are exposing the harmful effects — and health inequities — of air pollution
Trump demands the U.S. pay no more for drugs…
Trump demands the U.S. pay no more for drugs than other countries … again
Pharmalittle: FDA declines to approve higher dose version of…
Pharmalittle: FDA declines to approve higher dose version of Regeneron eye drug; FDA warns wholesaler over…
‘It’s like Groundhog Day’: The cancer drug shortage isn’t…
‘It’s like Groundhog Day’: The cancer drug shortage isn’t new — and neither are the solutions

Recommended Stories