Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund Sarissa

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Damian Garde

By Adam Feuerstein and Damian Garde June 29, 2023

Nasdaq
Mark Lennihan/AP

Alkermes shareholders voted Thursday to re-elect all of the drugmaker’s current directors, ending an acrimonious proxy fight with hedge fund Sarissa Capital Management, which had sought to seat three directors on the board.

At the company’s annual meeting, shareholders voted in favor of Alkermes’ proposal to retain all seven of the director nominees to the 11-person board.

The outcome is a setback for Sarissa, which owns 8.5% of Alkermes and is run by activist investor Alex Denner. Sarissa has accused Alkermes executives of mismanaging the business and destroying shareholder value.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

