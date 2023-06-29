BioMarin wins approval for gene therapy to treat hemophilia A

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a gene therapy to treat people with hemophilia A, an inherited and rare bleeding disorder.

The treatment, called Roctavian, is made by BioMarin Pharmaceutical. It was first approved in Europe in August 2022.

Roctavian is a one-time therapy that, in clinical trials, dramatically reduced bleeding episodes and helped patients live without the blood transfusions used to treat the disease. The FDA first rejected Roctavian in 2020, asking BioMarin to amass more data on its safety and long-term durability, and then delayed its decision again to account for additional evidence.