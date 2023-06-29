 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

BioMarin wins approval for gene therapy to treat hemophilia A

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein June 29, 2023

Reprints
Red Blood Cells
Adobe

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a gene therapy to treat people with hemophilia A, an inherited and rare bleeding disorder.

The treatment, called Roctavian, is made by BioMarin Pharmaceutical. It was first approved in Europe in August 2022.

advertisement

Roctavian is a one-time therapy that, in clinical trials, dramatically reduced bleeding episodes and helped patients live without the blood transfusions used to treat the disease. The FDA first rejected Roctavian in 2020, asking BioMarin to amass more data on its safety and long-term durability, and then delayed its decision again to account for additional evidence.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action, a…
Supreme Court strikes down use of affirmative action, a blow to efforts to diversify medical schools
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor…
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor air quality. A new technology can help
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly…
Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly roiled the obesity market
Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund…
Alkermes shareholders re-elect directors, rebuffing effort by hedge fund Sarissa
SEC charges former Pfizer statistician with insider trading over…
SEC charges former Pfizer statistician with insider trading over Paxlovid clinical trial results

Recommended Stories