Listen: Novavax’s CEO promises a turnaround & how Lilly roiled the obesity market

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein June 29, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Can Novavax finally get it right? What’s a “triple-G” drug? And is Novo Nordisk losing ground?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Elaine Chen joins us to explain how the era of Wegovy could be short-lived in light of powerful new weight-loss medicines from Eli Lilly. Then, John Jacobs, the new CEO of Novavax, stops by to explain his plan to right the ship at a company that has struggled to make the most of its potent Covid-19 vaccine.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on Lilly; here’s more on Novavax; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNN medical correspondent

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

