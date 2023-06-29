Can Novavax finally get it right? What’s a “triple-G” drug? And is Novo Nordisk losing ground?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Elaine Chen joins us to explain how the era of Wegovy could be short-lived in light of powerful new weight-loss medicines from Eli Lilly. Then, John Jacobs, the new CEO of Novavax, stops by to explain his plan to right the ship at a company that has struggled to make the most of its potent Covid-19 vaccine.

For more on what we cover, here's the news on Lilly; here's more on Novavax; here's where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here's where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

