 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Breaking News
STAT+

Medicare details the structure of its new drug price negotiation program

  • Rachel Cohrs
  • Sarah Owermohle
  • John Wilkerson

By Rachel Cohrs , Sarah Owermohle and John Wilkerson June 30, 2023

Reprints
Rising drug prices —Medicare coverage from STAT
Medicare on Friday released new details about how its new drug price negotiation program will work, just two months before it’s set to start. APStock

WASHINGTON — Medicare on Friday released new details about how its new drug price negotiation program will work, just two months before it’s set to start.

Medicare released an initial outline of how the program will work in March. Some parts, including the outline of how drugs would be selected for the negotiation process, were immediately final. The agency asked drug companies, patients, and other affected parties to weigh in on other parts about how the process would proceed, what factors would be considered, and how drugmakers would be held accountable.

advertisement

The negotiation process was created last August in Democrats’ drug pricing reform law, and Medicare is supposed to select the first 10 drugs that will be subject to negotiation by Sept. 1.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

After affirmative action ruling, medical education leaders see silver…
After affirmative action ruling, medical education leaders see silver lining in court endorsement of ‘holistic review’
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you…
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor…
It’s past time to address the problem of indoor air quality. A new technology can help
Gilead and Teva defeat antitrust lawsuit that claimed prices…
Gilead and Teva defeat antitrust lawsuit that claimed prices for HIV medicines were unfairly kept high
After affirmative action ruling, medical education leaders see silver…
After affirmative action ruling, medical education leaders see silver lining in court endorsement of ‘holistic review’
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories