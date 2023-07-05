In Fabry disease, a genetic mutation causes a shortage of effective alpha-galactosidase-A, a crucial fat-dissolving enzyme. Enzyme replacement therapy infuses patients with well-functioning proteins to help break down those lipids.
Gene therapy can be used to edit the instructions cells are receiving. Researchers have found ways to alter or turn off disease-causing genes in leukemia, hemophilia A, spinal muscular atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other diseases. But Fabry gene therapies have been touch and go for a while.