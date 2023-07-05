 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
First Opinion Podcast

Listen: Is the medical system ready for Alzheimer’s drugs that work?

  • Torie Bosch

By Torie Bosch July 5, 2023

Reprints

An effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has long been a holy grail in the pharmaceutical industry. In early June, some hope appeared when the FDA agreed that the anti-amyloid antibody lecanemab (to be sold by Eisai as Leqembi) outperformed placebo in trials. It is expected to receive full approval by July 6.

But this may not necessarily be purely good news.

advertisement

On the latest episode of the “First Opinion Podcast,” physician and professor Jason Karlawish argues that lecanemab and other promising new drugs, such as donanemab, will introduce complicated issues into the field of Alzheimer’s care. These medications require a great deal of testing and patient monitoring, trained physicians, and other resources in a system that is already stretched thin.

“Dr. Karlawish’s dream of reason would be … a training module for physicians to learn the key things they need to learn and then self-assess their comfort with the drug,” Karlawish said. “But that’s Karlawish’s dream of reason in a world that seems increasingly less reasonable sometimes.”

Karlawish is a professor of medicine, medical ethics and health policy, and neurology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. The conversation is based off his recent First Opinion, “The FDA needs a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy for Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up for the weekly “First Opinion Podcast” on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Author Reprints

Torie Bosch

Torie Bosch

Editor, First Opinion

Torie Bosch is the First Opinion editor at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

With some savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli…
With some savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly one of pharma’s biggest success stories
What the end of affirmative action means to a…
What the end of affirmative action means to a fourth-year medical student
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you…
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you need to know
Biden promised a ‘war on cancer’ — but declared…
Biden promised a ‘war on cancer’ — but declared war on the cure instead
With some savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli…
With some savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly one of pharma’s biggest success stories
Sen. Bill Cassidy: Smart, practical ways to lower drug…
Sen. Bill Cassidy: Smart, practical ways to lower drug prices

Recommended Stories