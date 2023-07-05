 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Exclusive

Novo Nordisk bought prescribers over 450,000 meals and snacks to promote drugs like Ozempic

  • Nicholas Florko

By Nicholas Florko

July 5, 2023

Colorful illustration of doctors having a fancy dinner with a pharmaceutical representative who is holding an oversized autoinjector of the obesity treatment medication – healthcare policy and pharma coverage from STAT
Mike Reddy for STAT

WASHINGTON – Novo Nordisk spent $11 million on meals and travel for thousands of doctors last year, federal records show, as part of its push to promote Ozempic and other weight loss-inducing diabetes drugs.

The pharmaceutical company bought more than 457,000 meals to educate doctors and other prescribers about its portfolio of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, according to the newly released data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

advertisement

Nearly 12,000 prescribers had food paid for by the company more than a dozen times last year. More than two hundred recorded more than 50 meals and snacks paid for by the company. One doctor, who is a frequent speaker for the company, recorded 193.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author

Nicholas Florko

Nicholas Florko

Reporter, Commercial Determinants of Health

Nicholas Florko reports on the commercial determinants of health.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Recommended Stories