 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

Medicare wants to send $9 billion to 340B hospitals — coupled with cuts

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 7, 2023

Reprints
Medicare is planning to send $9 billion in lump sum payments to more than 1,600 hospitals that participate in a drug discount program. Adobe

WASHINGTON — Medicare is planning to send $9 billion in lump-sum payments to more than 1,600 hospitals that participate in a drug discount program after the Supreme Court found the program underpaid them for prescription drugs, the agency announced on Friday.

To pay for the restitution, Medicare would slash all hospitals’ payments for other items and services by 0.5% for the next 16 years.

advertisement

The remedy accounts for four years of underpayments to hospitals that participate in the 340B drug discount program. The Trump administration dramatically reduced Medicare payments for discounted drugs in 2018, but the Supreme Court found they didn’t follow the proper procedure and that the payment scheme was illegal.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly…
With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly one of pharma’s biggest success stories
What the end of affirmative action means to a…
What the end of affirmative action means to a fourth-year medical student
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Home health providers sue Medicare over payment cuts, despite…
Home health providers sue Medicare over payment cuts, despite near record profits
New Biden initiative targets controversial hospital ‘facility fees’ that…
New Biden initiative targets controversial hospital ‘facility fees’ that often surprise patients
House panel expected to mark up pandemic-preparedness bill next…
House panel expected to mark up pandemic-preparedness bill next week

Recommended Stories