 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Pharmalot
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Palantir’s small but growing health-software business leans on meeting customers’ demands

  • Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath July 7, 2023

Reprints
A person walks past the Palantir sign. -- health tech coverage from STAT
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

PALO ALTO, Calif. — At a bustling artificial intelligence conference in June hosted by data heavyweight Palantir, a handful of relative newcomers — hospital executives — milled among government and defense industry customers spiritedly trading new uses for the company’s automation and analytics services. 

Palantir is best known for its work in government and intelligence, but early adopters of the company’s nascent health offerings, including leaders from Cleveland Clinic, Tampa General Hospital, and HCA, offered demos and gave keynotes last month explaining applications like sepsis monitoring or staff scheduling tools. 

advertisement

For the hospital systems, it’s an expensive bid to tailor the company’s AI technology to hospital operations — and an attempt to blunt the effects of severe staffing shortages and limited bed space amid a resurgence of in-person care. 

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly…
With savvy bets, a dynamic duo makes Eli Lilly one of pharma’s biggest success stories
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you…
Malaria cases in Florida and Texas: Here’s what you need to know
When women are denied an abortion, their children fare…
When women are denied an abortion, their children fare worse than peers
Medicare wants to send $9 billion to 340B hospitals…
Medicare wants to send $9 billion to 340B hospitals — coupled with cuts
Home health providers sue Medicare over payment cuts, despite…
Home health providers sue Medicare over payment cuts, despite near record profits
New Biden initiative targets controversial hospital ‘facility fees’ that…
New Biden initiative targets controversial hospital ‘facility fees’ that often surprise patients

Recommended Stories