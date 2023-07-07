Palantir’s small but growing health-software business leans on meeting customers’ demands

PALO ALTO, Calif. — At a bustling artificial intelligence conference in June hosted by data heavyweight Palantir, a handful of relative newcomers — hospital executives — milled among government and defense industry customers spiritedly trading new uses for the company’s automation and analytics services.

Palantir is best known for its work in government and intelligence, but early adopters of the company’s nascent health offerings, including leaders from Cleveland Clinic, Tampa General Hospital, and HCA, offered demos and gave keynotes last month explaining applications like sepsis monitoring or staff scheduling tools.

For the hospital systems, it’s an expensive bid to tailor the company’s AI technology to hospital operations — and an attempt to blunt the effects of severe staffing shortages and limited bed space amid a resurgence of in-person care.