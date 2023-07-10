 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Business
STAT+

HCA discloses massive data breach affecting 11 million patients

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow July 10, 2023

Reprints
Illustration of lots of profiles behind and unlicked padlock. -- health tech coverage from STAT
Adobe

HCA Healthcare revealed Monday that it’s experienced what is likely the largest data breach ever reported by a health care provider, with approximately 11 million patients affected.

The for-profit hospital giant said hackers stole the data from an external storage location that’s used to automate emails and then posted the data to an online forum. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA, which operates more than 180 hospitals, said the compromised information includes patients’ names, email addresses, and service locations, but the company does not believe it includes clinical or payment information. The list of affected sites includes about 1,400 hospitals and physician offices across 20 states.

advertisement

HCA did not disclose when the information was stolen, nor what time period it covered. HCA did not respond to a request for comment.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara Bannow covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

The new weight loss drugs are revolutionizing our understanding…
The new weight loss drugs are revolutionizing our understanding of desire. Food cravings could be just…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
Why medical school should start at age 28
Why medical school should start at age 28
Pharmalittle: European regulator probes suicidal risks of weight loss…
Pharmalittle: European regulator probes suicidal risks of weight loss drugs; Pfizer reports shortages of penicillin for…
Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers keep winning from Affordable…
Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers keep winning from Affordable Care Act’s risk program
The new weight loss drugs are revolutionizing our understanding…
The new weight loss drugs are revolutionizing our understanding of desire. Food cravings could be just…

Recommended Stories