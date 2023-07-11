 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Eisai executive who helped lead development of Alzheimer’s drug to retire

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang July 11, 2023

Reprints
Ivan Cheung
Ivan Cheung is retiring as chairman of Eisai's U.S. operations and global head of its Alzheimer’s disease unit. Chantal Heijnen for STAT

Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday that Ivan Cheung, chairman of its U.S. operations and global head of its Alzheimer’s disease unit, will retire at the end of the month. The surprise announcement comes just days after Eisai won final approval in the U.S. for its Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi.

Cheung will be replaced in his capacity as head of the Alzheimer’s unit by his brother-in-law Keisuke Naito, 34, who is currently chief ecosystem officer and chief strategy officer. He is also the son of Eisai CEO Haruo Naito.

advertisement

Tatsuyuki Yasuno, current chief financial officer, will replace Cheung as head of Eisai’s U.S. unit.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How UnitedHealth’s acquisition of a popular Medicare Advantage algorithm…
How UnitedHealth’s acquisition of a popular Medicare Advantage algorithm sparked internal dissent over denied care
The new weight loss drugs are revolutionizing our understanding…
The new weight loss drugs are revolutionizing our understanding of desire. Food cravings could be just…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
Europe issues maximum antitrust fine of $475 million to…
Europe issues maximum antitrust fine of $475 million to Illumina over Grail deal
How to ‘break the logjam’? Economists pitch a plan…
How to ‘break the logjam’? Economists pitch a plan to curb dire drug shortages
How are insurers handling the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi and…
How are insurers handling the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi and related scans?

Recommended Stories