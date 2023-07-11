Eisai executive who helped lead development of Alzheimer’s drug to retire

Ivan Cheung is retiring as chairman of Eisai's U.S. operations and global head of its Alzheimer’s disease unit.

Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday that Ivan Cheung, chairman of its U.S. operations and global head of its Alzheimer’s disease unit, will retire at the end of the month. The surprise announcement comes just days after Eisai won final approval in the U.S. for its Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi.

Cheung will be replaced in his capacity as head of the Alzheimer’s unit by his brother-in-law Keisuke Naito, 34, who is currently chief ecosystem officer and chief strategy officer. He is also the son of Eisai CEO Haruo Naito.

Tatsuyuki Yasuno, current chief financial officer, will replace Cheung as head of Eisai’s U.S. unit.