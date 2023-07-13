 Skip to Main Content
Caribou posts encouraging durability results on its off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein July 13, 2023

Rachel Haurwitz of Caribou Biosciences
Rachel Haurwitz, CEO of Caribou Biosciences. Elizabeth D. Herman for STAT

Caribou Biosciences said Thursday that its off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy induced durable, complete remissions in patients with advanced B-cell lymphoma that move it closer to the benchmarks set by more established, patient-specific CAR-T therapies.

In an update to an early-stage study, 44% of the 16 patients treated with Caribou’s on-demand therapy, called CB-010, achieved a complete remission lasting a minimum of six months — a key threshold of durability.

The CB-010 result is still preliminary, but it begins to compare favorably to currently approved CAR-T therapies, which must be custom made for each patient and have shown durable remission rates in the range of 36-40%, said Caribou CEO Rachel Haurwitz.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

