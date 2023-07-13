Caribou posts encouraging durability results on its off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy

Caribou Biosciences said Thursday that its off-the-shelf CAR-T therapy induced durable, complete remissions in patients with advanced B-cell lymphoma that move it closer to the benchmarks set by more established, patient-specific CAR-T therapies.

In an update to an early-stage study, 44% of the 16 patients treated with Caribou’s on-demand therapy, called CB-010, achieved a complete remission lasting a minimum of six months — a key threshold of durability.

The CB-010 result is still preliminary, but it begins to compare favorably to currently approved CAR-T therapies, which must be custom made for each patient and have shown durable remission rates in the range of 36-40%, said Caribou CEO Rachel Haurwitz.