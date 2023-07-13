 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharma
Health
The Regulars
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

There’s a bill well-suited for drug shortage reforms, but Congress isn’t interested

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson July 13, 2023

Reprints
Lee Klafczynski for STAT

WASHINGTON — Congress is considering a must-pass pandemic preparedness bill that presents a good opportunity to fix the nation’s current drug shortages problem, which both parties want to do. But most indications are that lawmakers will let that opportunity pass them by.

Although not new, drug shortages are now a crisis, with an increasing number of reports about cancer doctors having to ration chemotherapies and other drugs.

advertisement

Politicians have been well aware of the problem for years. At the request of a large bipartisan group of lawmakers, a task force chaired by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 reported on the root causes of drug shortages.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Why more Americans aren’t using the 988 mental-health crisis…
Why more Americans aren’t using the 988 mental-health crisis hotline
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
Pharmalittle: Congress is letting a drug shortages fix pass…
Pharmalittle: Congress is letting a drug shortages fix pass it by; FDA voucher program may lapse…
Flagship recruits former BMS, Celgene R&D chief Rupert Vessey
Flagship recruits former BMS, Celgene R&D chief Rupert Vessey
Three reasons why Chuck Schumer’s crusade against Logan Paul’s…
Three reasons why Chuck Schumer’s crusade against Logan Paul’s energy drink will likely fizzle out

Recommended Stories