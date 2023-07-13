Flagship recruits former BMS, Celgene R&D chief Rupert Vessey

After leaving his post as the head of research at Bristol Myers Squibb, Rupert Vessey is joining venture firm Flagship Pioneering.

Vessey will become an executive partner and chief scientist at Flagship starting July 31, according to a press release. He will work with the teams at Flagship that create new startups, helping them with science and R&D strategies. It’s the first time the firm will have a chief scientist.

advertisement

“As Flagship expands, adding Rupert Vessey as chief scientist will better enable our emergent early-stage companies to evolve and position their bioplatforms for future success,” Flagship spokesperson Olivia Offner said.