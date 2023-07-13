 Skip to Main Content
Flagship recruits former BMS, Celgene R&D chief Rupert Vessey

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis July 13, 2023

Rupert Vessey -- biotech coverage from STAT
Rupert Vessey previously served as head of research at Bristol Myers Squibb. Courtesy Flagship Pioneering

After leaving his post as the head of research at Bristol Myers Squibb, Rupert Vessey is joining venture firm Flagship Pioneering.

Vessey will become an executive partner and chief scientist at Flagship starting July 31, according to a press release. He will work with the teams at Flagship that create new startups, helping them with science and R&D strategies. It’s the first time the firm will have a chief scientist.

“As Flagship expands, adding Rupert Vessey as chief scientist will better enable our emergent early-stage companies to evolve and position their bioplatforms for future success,” Flagship spokesperson Olivia Offner said. 

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

