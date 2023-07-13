 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

More hospitals are billing patients as online messages surge

  • Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath July 13, 2023

Reprints
Coumpter cursor hovering over a blue folder. -- health tech coverage from sTAT
Adobe

Health systems drowning in messages from patients are grasping for new ways to manage the deluge — including charging for especially time-consuming responses.

In recent months, health systems including Cleveland Clinic and University of Washington have trotted out new billing policies for when patient portal questions require more than just a few minutes of a provider’s time — an attempt to compensate for staff time spent while also stanching the breakneck response pace patients have come to expect in the consumer world. They’re following a handful of health systems that were early adopters of the practice, including Northwestern and University of California, San Francisco, and have found some success in recouping costs and in some cases, slightly reducing the volume of patient portal messages.

advertisement

“We wanted to be able to give patients what they want, which is care that doesn’t have to be scheduled, and is efficient for them both in terms of management and also cost,” said family doctor Crystal Kong-Wong, University of Washington Medicine’s associate chief digital health officer and clinical lead on the health system’s MyChart billing efforts, which began last month. “We are evaluating this, and just because it’s in its current way, shape or form doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

WHO says aspartame might cause cancer — but that…
WHO says aspartame might cause cancer — but that most adult consumers don’t need to worry
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
With momentum on Alzheimer’s therapies, Europe sees delivery challenges…
With momentum on Alzheimer’s therapies, Europe sees delivery challenges ahead, too
Why hospitals are cutting ties with Moody’s rating agency
Why hospitals are cutting ties with Moody’s rating agency
Medicare eyes cuts to doctors, raises to outpatient clinics…
Medicare eyes cuts to doctors, raises to outpatient clinics in 2024

Recommended Stories