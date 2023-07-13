 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Business
STAT+

Medicare eyes cuts to doctors, raises to outpatient clinics in 2024

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman July 13, 2023

Reprints
The cost of healthcare health technology assessment
APStock

Physicians are in line to absorb more Medicare cuts next year, while hospital outpatient departments and surgery centers will get billions in new revenue.

The base figure that determines how much physicians get paid by Medicare will decrease by 3.3% for 2024, the federal government said Thursday.

advertisement

The cuts will not be distributed equally among all specialties. Indeed, primary care doctors, endocrinologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants would see their Medicare payment rates rise, on average, according to the annual payment rule. Cuts would be steepest for all types of radiologists, including interventionalists and nuclear medicine, as well as vascular surgeons.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How a key Senate committee is planning to regulate…
How a key Senate committee is planning to regulate pharmacy benefit managers
After FDA nod, Better Therapeutics races to boost dwindling…
After FDA nod, Better Therapeutics races to boost dwindling cash
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
Pharmalittle: Key Senate panel has a plan for PBMs;…
Pharmalittle: Key Senate panel has a plan for PBMs; Roivant eyes $7 billion sale of a…
Three women sue cancer diagnostic firm Grail alleging harassment,…
Three women sue cancer diagnostic firm Grail alleging harassment, retaliation
Big Health acquires Limbix, maker of mental health app…
Big Health acquires Limbix, maker of mental health app for depression in adolescents

Recommended Stories