Medicare eyes cuts to doctors, raises to outpatient clinics in 2024

Physicians are in line to absorb more Medicare cuts next year, while hospital outpatient departments and surgery centers will get billions in new revenue.

The base figure that determines how much physicians get paid by Medicare will decrease by 3.3% for 2024, the federal government said Thursday.

advertisement

The cuts will not be distributed equally among all specialties. Indeed, primary care doctors, endocrinologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants would see their Medicare payment rates rise, on average, according to the annual payment rule. Cuts would be steepest for all types of radiologists, including interventionalists and nuclear medicine, as well as vascular surgeons.