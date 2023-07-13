 Skip to Main Content
How a key Senate committee is planning to regulate pharmacy benefit managers

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 13, 2023

Ron Wyden (left), Mike Crapo (right) -- health policy coverage from STAT
Draft legislation authored by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and ranking member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) includes several measures to regulate how pharmacy benefit managers are paid by health plans to negotiate with drugmakers. Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A key Senate health care panel has developed a plan to tackle reforms to middlemen in the pharmacy drug payment system, according to bill text obtained by STAT.

The draft legislation, authored by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and ranking member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), includes several measures to regulate how pharmacy benefit managers are paid by health plans to negotiate with drugmakers.

The most significant measure is a bill from Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) that would prohibit PBMs from getting any income outside of service fees, and prohibits those service fees from being related to drugs’ list prices.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

