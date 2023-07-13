How a key Senate committee is planning to regulate pharmacy benefit managers

Draft legislation authored by Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and ranking member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) includes several measures to regulate how pharmacy benefit managers are paid by health plans to negotiate with drugmakers.

WASHINGTON — A key Senate health care panel has developed a plan to tackle reforms to middlemen in the pharmacy drug payment system, according to bill text obtained by STAT.

The most significant measure is a bill from Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) that would prohibit PBMs from getting any income outside of service fees, and prohibits those service fees from being related to drugs’ list prices.