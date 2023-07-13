Is Wegovy really a brain drug? Which Alzheimer’s disease treatment works best? And what’s the point of Threads?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Megan Molteni joins us to explain the evolving science suggesting products like Wegovy are less weight loss drugs than treatments for human desire. We also explain why this summer is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and discuss our befuddlement with the latest social media platform.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on GLP-1 drugs and the brain; here’s the latest on Leqembi; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

