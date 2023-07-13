 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
Pharma
The Regulars
The Readout LOUD

Listen: Wegovy in the brain, pivotal Alzheimer’s data, & pulling Threads

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein July 13, 2023

Reprints
Sammy Kimball for STAT

Is Wegovy really a brain drug? Which Alzheimer’s disease treatment works best? And what’s the point of Threads?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Megan Molteni joins us to explain the evolving science suggesting products like Wegovy are less weight loss drugs than treatments for human desire. We also explain why this summer is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and discuss our befuddlement with the latest social media platform.

advertisement

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on GLP-1 drugs and the brain; here’s the latest on Leqembi; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

About the Authors Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNN medical correspondent

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Why more Americans aren’t using the 988 mental-health crisis…
Why more Americans aren’t using the 988 mental-health crisis hotline
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
Why you get paid to donate plasma but not…
Why you get paid to donate plasma but not blood
Roche shortens delivery time for multiple sclerosis drug from…
Roche shortens delivery time for multiple sclerosis drug from hours to minutes in trial
Flagship recruits former BMS, Celgene R&D chief Rupert Vessey
Flagship recruits former BMS, Celgene R&D chief Rupert Vessey
There’s a bill well-suited for drug shortage reforms, but…
There’s a bill well-suited for drug shortage reforms, but Congress isn’t interested

Recommended Stories