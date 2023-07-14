 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

Eli Lilly to acquire Versanis in heated race for weight loss drugs

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen July 14, 2023

Reprints
Darron Cummings/AP

Eli Lilly said Friday it will acquire Versanis Bio, a private company developing an obesity drug that specifically targets fat mass, as the race among pharmaceutical companies to offer weight loss medications intensifies.

The deal indicates Lilly is aiming to diversify its growing portfolio of weight loss therapies, as Versanis’ drug employs an entirely different mechanism than the existing obesity drugs that Lilly is studying. The pharma giant didn’t say how much it would pay Versanis upfront, but said that if the drug meets certain milestones, the total payment could reach $1.9 billion.

advertisement

Lilly, along with other pharma companies like Novo Nordisk, has been developing products in the class of GLP-1 drugs, which mimic the glucagon-like peptide 1 hormone that helps people feel full. These drugs – including Novo’s Ozempic and Wegovy, and Lilly’s Mounjaro – have exploded in popularity because they lead to significant weight loss.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

J&J expands global access to TB drug as popular…
J&J expands global access to TB drug as popular novelist joins advocacy campaign
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero…
Why the aspartame in Diet Coke and Coke Zero probably isn’t worth worrying about
Sewage sleuths helped an Arizona town beat back Covid-19.…
Sewage sleuths helped an Arizona town beat back Covid-19. For wastewater epidemiology, that’s just the start
Celiac study examines precisely how gluten triggers injury to…
Celiac study examines precisely how gluten triggers injury to intestine
J&J expands global access to TB drug as popular…
J&J expands global access to TB drug as popular novelist joins advocacy campaign
Demand spikes in seniors, behavioral health care challenge UnitedHealth’s…
Demand spikes in seniors, behavioral health care challenge UnitedHealth’s provider arm

Recommended Stories