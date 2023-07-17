As fear rises over AI, Google and Epic fight stronger regulation of the technology in health care

Big businesses poised to profit from the advance of artificial intelligence in health care are pushing back against newly proposed federal rules meant to increase oversight and fairness of AI tools used to help make decisions about patient care.

The opposition, which includes Google and Amazon as well as large health care providers, insurers, and medical software vendors, is focused on an attempt to put tighter guardrails around the use of AI by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

The agency wants to require developers of electronic health records and other health software to provide users with details about the training and testing of predictive models that draw data from their systems, or are hosted within them. It also wants developers to assess and publicly disclose potential risks and create a way for clinicians and other users to report problems.