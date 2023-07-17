Wyandanch is a proud, resilient community on Long Island. There’s about 13,000 people who live in this predominantly Black and brown hamlet. In early June, it celebrated its 55th annual Wyandanch Family Day. Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch a parade complete with floats, marching bands, and dancers. It was a blue, nearly cloudless day — much different than the hazy orange skies a few days earlier.

Wyandanch, like much of the northeastern U.S., has been impacted by heavy wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada. But what made this particularly distressing for this community is that Wyandanch has some of the highest rates of asthma and the highest rate of pediatric asthma ER visits on Long Island. Asthma is exacerbated by poor air quality, which can be caused by smoke and industrial pollution. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, Black children died from asthma at more than seven times the rate that white children did.

Community members enjoy a beautiful blue sky and the parade at the 55th Annual Wyandanch Family Day event, just a few days after wildfire smoke had turned the skies orange. Nicholas St. Fleur/STAT

In this episode we speak with Latesha Walker, a longtime Wyandanch resident and school board member, and her 12-year-old daughter Christina who has asthma. We also talk to Monica Kraft, an asthma expert and a professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Health System who tells us about the science of asthma and the impact that environmental pollutants may contribute to it. We end the episode by interviewing Isabella Cueto, STAT’s chronic disease reporter, who provides insight into health inequalities associated with the wildfire smoke.

A transcript of this episode is available here.

This podcast was made possible with support from the Commonwealth Fund.