BridgeBio heart drug succeeds in pivotal study

  Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper July 17, 2023

3d heart myocarditis
Adobe

A drug developed by the biotech firm BridgeBio to treat an increasingly common heart condition succeeded in its main goal in a clinical trial, the company said Monday, and also pointed to potential reductions in hospitalization and death.

The results may give the medicine, acoramidis, a path to the market after a failure that led its maker’s stock to plunge in December 2021.

In the time since the initial failure, a rival Pfizer drug has become even more entrenched and another medicine, from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, has had a successful clinical readout in the heart disease, known as ATTR-CM, in which a defective protein leads clumps to build up in the heart.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

