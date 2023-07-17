BridgeBio heart drug succeeds in pivotal study

A drug developed by the biotech firm BridgeBio to treat an increasingly common heart condition succeeded in its main goal in a clinical trial, the company said Monday, and also pointed to potential reductions in hospitalization and death.

The results may give the medicine, acoramidis, a path to the market after a failure that led its maker’s stock to plunge in December 2021.

In the time since the initial failure, a rival Pfizer drug has become even more entrenched and another medicine, from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, has had a successful clinical readout in the heart disease, known as ATTR-CM, in which a defective protein leads clumps to build up in the heart.