Medicare to cover more brain scans for Alzheimer’s patients

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 17, 2023

This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi.
A newly approved Alzheimer’s drug made by Eisai and Biogen, called Leqembi, aims to clear out amyloid plaques in patients’ brains. Illustration: Alex Hogan/STAT; Photo: Eisai via AP

WASHINGTON — Medicare on Monday proposed ending restrictions on how many PET scans patients can receive to detect amyloid plaques in their brains, which will offer physicians more options as they treat patients with a new drug to slow the progression of dementia.

The agency that oversees Medicare had previously restricted coverage to a single scan for patients who participated in clinical studies. Advocates had warned that could cause issues related to a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs designed to clear those plaques.

“We know there is significant interest in the medical community about new treatments that may be effective in slowing the development of Alzheimer’s disease. PET scans are an important part of diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a written statement.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Recommended Stories