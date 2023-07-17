 Skip to Main Content
Sanofi licenses CRISPR enzyme in bid to develop safer, simpler sickle cell cure

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast July 17, 2023

Ruby Wallau for STAT

Sanofi will license a new CRISPR enzyme from the startup Scribe Therapeutics in a bid to be the first to develop a safer, simpler, and more scalable cure for sickle cell disease.

The French drugmaker will pay Scribe $40 million upfront and promise another $1.2 billion in potential milestones to license a DNA-cutting enzyme called CasX for use in a potential single-infusion treatment for the serious blood disorder — what’s known as in vivo therapy. CasX was discovered in CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna’s lab, which subsequently spun out Scribe. 

advertisement

Scribe was planning to announce the news Tuesday, but it was published early Monday by GEN.  

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

