Sanofi licenses CRISPR enzyme in bid to develop safer, simpler sickle cell cure

Sanofi will license a new CRISPR enzyme from the startup Scribe Therapeutics in a bid to be the first to develop a safer, simpler, and more scalable cure for sickle cell disease.

The French drugmaker will pay Scribe $40 million upfront and promise another $1.2 billion in potential milestones to license a DNA-cutting enzyme called CasX for use in a potential single-infusion treatment for the serious blood disorder — what’s known as in vivo therapy. CasX was discovered in CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna’s lab, which subsequently spun out Scribe.

Scribe was planning to announce the news Tuesday, but it was published early Monday by GEN.