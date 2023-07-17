Argenx antibody drug significantly slows progression of nerve disorder that robs patients of muscle strength

Belgian drugmaker Argenx said Monday that its antibody treatment called Vyvgart significantly delayed the progression of an autoimmune nerve disorder that causes people to lose feeling and muscle strength in the arms and legs.

The positive outcome — a 61% reduction in the risk of relapse compared to a placebo — achieved the main goal of a Phase 3 clinical trial designed to demonstrate Vyvgart’s benefit for patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP.

“We hit the bullseye,” said Argenx CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren.