Argenx antibody drug significantly slows progression of nerve disorder that robs patients of muscle strength

  Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein July 17, 2023

Blue nerve cell surrounded by red antibodies. -- health coverage from STAT
Adobe

Belgian drugmaker Argenx said Monday that its antibody treatment called Vyvgart significantly delayed the progression of an autoimmune nerve disorder that causes people to lose feeling and muscle strength in the arms and legs.

The positive outcome — a 61% reduction in the risk of relapse compared to a placebo — achieved the main goal of a Phase 3 clinical trial designed to demonstrate Vyvgart’s benefit for patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, or CIDP.

“We hit the bullseye,” said Argenx CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

