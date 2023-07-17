 Skip to Main Content
Key House panel plots a new health care package — complicating the chamber’s agenda

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 17, 2023

Committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) speaks with ranking member Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. – health care policy coverage from STAT
Committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) speaks with ranking member Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — It’s two weeks until Congress leaves town in August, and a prominent House panel is throwing a wrench in what seemed like a smooth path forward for legislation to require more transparency in health care prices, and to change Medicare drug payments.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee already introduced, held multiple hearings on, and unanimously passed out of committee a package of legislation including transparency requirements for hospitals and pharmacy benefit managers and a so-called “site-neutral” pay policy for drugs administered in doctors’ offices.

advertisement

But leaders of the House Ways & Means Committee are planning to release their own health care legislation this month, complicating the chamber’s path to passing something soon, four lobbyists told STAT.

