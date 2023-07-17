Westlake Village, a West Coast VC firm, raises $450 million fund

Westlake Village BioPartners' new fund was raised with the help of new managing director David Allison.

Westlake Village BioPartners, a West Coast biotech venture capital firm founded five years ago by two Amgen veterans, has raised a new fund and brought in two veteran investors from another biotech VC as one of its founders takes a back seat.

Westlake just raised $450 million for its third fund. It’s the first without the involvement of co-founder Sean Harper, who started the firm in 2018 with his Amgen colleague Beth Seidenberg. Harper continues to be involved in Westlake and the firm’s first two funds, but opted not to sign on for another fund. Venture capital funds are often invested and gradually reap rewards over a decade.

The firm’s new fund was raised with the help of two new managing directors: former 5AM Ventures colleagues Mira Chaurushiya and David Allison.