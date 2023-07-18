 Skip to Main Content
Bernie Sanders adds three drug shortage policies to pandemic preparedness bill

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson July 18, 2023

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to the media outside of the White House on July 17, 2023 in Washington, DC – politics coverage from STAT
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added three drug shortage measures to a pandemic-preparedness bill that his committee will consider Thursday. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Senate health committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added three drug shortage measures to a pandemic-preparedness bill that his committee will consider Thursday. Only one of them, however, would grant the Food and Drug Administration new authorities to tackle the issue.

Congress is under pressure to stem drug shortages amid reports of doctors rationing chemotherapies and other essential medicines.

The new measure would require drug companies to tell the FDA the volume of ingredients they buy from each of their suppliers. Current law requires companies to disclose from whom they buy ingredients, but they don’t need to share how much of the ingredients they source from suppliers.

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

