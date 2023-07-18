Bernie Sanders adds three drug shortage policies to pandemic preparedness bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added three drug shortage measures to a pandemic-preparedness bill that his committee will consider Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Senate health committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added three drug shortage measures to a pandemic-preparedness bill that his committee will consider Thursday. Only one of them, however, would grant the Food and Drug Administration new authorities to tackle the issue.

Congress is under pressure to stem drug shortages amid reports of doctors rationing chemotherapies and other essential medicines.

The new measure would require drug companies to tell the FDA the volume of ingredients they buy from each of their suppliers. Current law requires companies to disclose from whom they buy ingredients, but they don’t need to share how much of the ingredients they source from suppliers.