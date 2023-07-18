 Skip to Main Content
Biotech
STAT+

Johnson & Johnson sues to stop Medicare negotiation

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 18, 2023

Johnson & Johnson sign
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday became the fourth drugmaker to sue the Biden administration over its new Medicare drug price negotiation program.

J&J joins a flurry of litigation challenging the Medicare drug price negotiation program, which is set to start this fall. Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas, the brand-drug lobby PhRMA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also filed suit. The negotiated prices would go into effect in 2026.

The company argued that it is entitled to sue because its blockbuster blood thinner drug Xarelto may be up for negotiation in the first round of ten drugs Medicare will examine, but that list is not set to be announced officially until Sept. 1.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

