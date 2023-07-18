Conservative group opposing PBM reform spends record number on lobbying

A conservative group advocating against changing how pharmacy middlemen operate spent more than $1 million on lobbying last quarter.

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste spent $1.1 million on lobbying last quarter, and only employed a single lobbyist. That’s 22 times the $50,000 it spent in the same quarter last year. Its prior spending record was $700,000, from the start of 2020.