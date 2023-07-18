 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Conservative group opposing PBM reform spends record number on lobbying

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 18, 2023

Reprints
Pharmacy shelves
A conservative group advocating against changing how pharmacy middlemen operate spent more than $1 million on lobbying last quarter. GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A conservative group advocating against changing how pharmacy middlemen operate spent more than $1 million on lobbying last quarter — its highest-ever spend by far, according to federal filings.

The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste spent $1.1 million on lobbying last quarter, and only employed a single lobbyist. That’s 22 times the $50,000 it spent in the same quarter last year. Its prior spending record was $700,000, from the start of 2020.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
New guidelines on severe brain injury complicate already difficult…
New guidelines on severe brain injury complicate already difficult decisions
Policymakers who want to regulate AI need to start…
Policymakers who want to regulate AI need to start talking to health care industry representatives
App developer Twill hunts for pharma partner to market…
App developer Twill hunts for pharma partner to market its digital depression treatment
To get better heart data from wearables, researchers train…
To get better heart data from wearables, researchers train AI to separate the signal from the…

Recommended Stories