 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

As digital health tech proliferates, a new institute aims to cut through hype

  • Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath July 18, 2023

Reprints
Stock photo of a surgeon holding a digital tablet in a medical setting – health tech coverage from STAT
Adobe

A new $50 million nonprofit initiative aims to independently evaluate health technologies’ impact on costs and quality, an attempt to help patients, payers, and providers sort over-hyped products from ones that actually move the needle.

The Peterson Center on Healthcare, a nonprofit supporting programs that raise care quality and drive down costs, announced the new Peterson Health Technology Institute Tuesday. The institute plans to publish its methodology for assessing new health technology as soon as September, and start publishing reports on specific sectors, like disease types or tech mechanisms, in 2024, executive director Caroline Pearson told STAT.

advertisement

Especially after digital health investment surged early in the pandemic, health apps and software have proliferated — both those marketed to consumers and designed for organizations like health systems or insurers. Venture funding has since contracted, but customers are still faced with “an overwhelming number of solutions,” Pearson said. “It’s hard to know what is high value in this space.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Flagship, Pfizer team up in deal worth up to…
Flagship, Pfizer team up in deal worth up to $7 billion
The 20 most Googled diseases
The 20 most Googled diseases
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Policymakers who want to regulate AI need to start…
Policymakers who want to regulate AI need to start talking to health care industry representatives
App developer Twill hunts for pharma partner to market…
App developer Twill hunts for pharma partner to market its digital depression treatment
To get better heart data from wearables, researchers train…
To get better heart data from wearables, researchers train AI to separate the signal from the…

Recommended Stories