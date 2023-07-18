 Skip to Main Content
STAT Virtual Event: The State of Biosimilars: What to Watch

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman July 18, 2023

Editor’s note: A recording of the event is embedded below.

Now that biosimilar versions of Humira are starting to arrive, what happens next? Will this finally prove the case that biosimilars can deliver on big health care savings? What key signals will indicate how biosimilars might be prescribed, or paid for?

Let’s dive in and discuss what to watch in the months ahead.

Speakers:
  • Alex Brill, CEO, Matrix Global Advisors
  • Chris Brown, managing partner and co-founder, Integrity Rx Partners
  • Fran Gregory, PharmD, vice president of emerging therapies, Cardinal Health
  • Michael Gonzales, independent health care consultant, Michael Gonzales, LLC; former national and regional account director, AbbVie
  • Ed Silverman, Pharmalot columnist, senior writer, STAT (moderator)
  • Thomas Newcomer, head of U.S. market access, Samsung Bioepis (sponsor speaker)

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

