Health
Pharma
Biotech
Hospitals
DOJ, FTC primed for more aggressive scrutiny of health care mergers

  • Tara Bannow
  • Bob Herman

By Tara Bannow and Bob Herman July 19, 2023

Illustration of a hospital being handed from a doctor to a business person – politics and policy coverage from STAT
New guidelines from federal antitrust enforcers would have big implications on health care deals. Adobe

Health care companies trying to merge can expect tougher policing from the top federal antitrust agencies, according to a set of new draft guidelines released Wednesday.

The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission laid out 13 proposed guidelines detailing how they will judge whether proposed mergers and acquisitions are anticompetitive and should be challenged.

The rules would apply broadly across the economy, but they have strong implications for the health care industry, where sizable deals among hospitals, physician practices, private equity firms, health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical companies, medical device firms, and numerous other entities occur almost weekly. Research has shown that health care’s highly concentrated markets are a major reason why prices and spending have soared for patients and taxpayers.

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara Bannow covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

