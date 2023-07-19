 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

To get better heart data from wearables, researchers train AI to separate the signal from the noise

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence July 19, 2023

Reprints
Stock photo of a heart monitor function on an apple watch
Adobe

As wearable health devices grow more popular in the U.S., there’s a growing opportunity to track the broader adult population’s heart health. But it’s much harder for an Apple Watch to accurately detect the heart’s electrical signals and rhythm than a set of hospital-grade electrodes. Its readings are messier, often because of poor contact with the skin.

A team of Yale researchers published a paper in Nature this month exploring a potential solution: an artificial intelligence algorithm trained on noisy electrocardiograms, electrical pulse recordings that illustrate heart function. Starting an algorithm off with this data could help it more easily adapt to the reality of imperfect wearable sensors.

advertisement

“You could say I’m going to find the clean, pristine-looking ECG that looks a lot more like the ECG done in a clinical setting, and only use those for diagnostics,” said study author Rohan Khera, a cardiologist and data scientist at Yale. “But that’s not the reality. Clinical ECGs are not obtained on wristwatches.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed…
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed to ‘decisively and forthrightly’ correct research
Researching collagen to help his achy knees, a statistician…
Researching collagen to help his achy knees, a statistician explores the painfully weak evidence
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Preparation over panic: How a Boston hospital is priming…
Preparation over panic: How a Boston hospital is priming medical residents for an era of AI…
Hospitals struggle to make money on CAR-T cancer therapies,…
Hospitals struggle to make money on CAR-T cancer therapies, but their fortunes may change
A program to bring internet access to low-income people…
A program to bring internet access to low-income people is running out of money. Health care…

Recommended Stories