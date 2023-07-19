 Skip to Main Content
States increasingly look to regulate hospital facility fees

  Bob Herman

By Bob Herman July 19, 2023

Photograph of an exam room in a medical office
Hospitals have acquired a lot of physician offices and have added facility fees to their charges. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Unexpected “facility fees” charged by hospitals have become a growing source of rage for patients, and more states are taking steps to rein them in.

A new report, published by Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms and West Health, examined 11 states that regulate facility fees and conducted interviews with numerous government officials, patient advocates, health insurers, hospitals, and billing experts. The issue cuts through traditional politics, as both liberal and conservative states have made it a priority.

When it comes to facility fees, “there’s a lot states can do to protect consumers from out-of-pocket costs and just help make a segment of our health care system a bit more rational than it is right now,” said Christine Monahan, an assistant research professor specializing in health care at Georgetown University and lead author of the new report.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

